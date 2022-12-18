Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $15.55 Million

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Aion has a market cap of $15.55 million and approximately $632,959.19 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00117053 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00202365 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00038718 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

