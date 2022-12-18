Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $316.42 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.63.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

