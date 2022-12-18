AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Sells £63,856.59 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott sold 17,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.38), for a total value of £63,856.59 ($78,342.03).
Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Roger Stott purchased 42 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.40) per share, for a total transaction of £150.78 ($184.98).
- On Friday, November 11th, Roger Stott acquired 40 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £149.20 ($183.05).
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Roger Stott bought 51 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($183.95).
Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 350.60 ($4.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 3,187.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 340.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 306.93. AJ Bell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 242.80 ($2.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 404.07 ($4.96).
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJB. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.44) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.
