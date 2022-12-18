AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR) Short Interest Up 7.9% in November

AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 193,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

AlerisLife Stock Performance

Shares of AlerisLife stock opened at 0.73 on Friday. AlerisLife has a 52 week low of 0.71 and a 52 week high of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.85.

AlerisLife Company Profile

AlerisLife Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Lifestyle Services. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, memory care, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

