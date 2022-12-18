Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $51.64 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00071043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021743 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,357,819,564 coins and its circulating supply is 7,134,429,139 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

