Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $52.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00071315 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00052605 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008204 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022122 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004291 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.
About Algorand
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,357,820,044 coins and its circulating supply is 7,134,429,618 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Algorand
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars.
