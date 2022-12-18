Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,075.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $423,766.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at $921,093.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $768,218.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,522 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4,113.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 564,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,456,000 after buying an additional 484,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

