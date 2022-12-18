Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,023 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 2.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 42,742.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 383,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. UBS Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.11.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $431.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.57.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

