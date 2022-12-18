Allied Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MCD traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,932,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,631. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.34 and a 200-day moving average of $256.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

