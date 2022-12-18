Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,904 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $161,754,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,972,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.72. 3,383,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,595. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day moving average is $195.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.52.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

