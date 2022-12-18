Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,723,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $481.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,547. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $333.42 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

