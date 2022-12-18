Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,471 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for 2.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 99.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $889,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($69.47) to €68.00 ($71.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,885. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.529 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

