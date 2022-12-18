Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the November 15th total of 11,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,447,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. Ally Financial has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

