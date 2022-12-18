Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $75.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Summit Insights cut Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.35.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $220.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,906.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,625 shares of company stock worth $583,394 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 25.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 22.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 23.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.