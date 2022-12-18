Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Amdocs accounts for about 0.9% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.