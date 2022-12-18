American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
American Realty Investors Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $374.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60.
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
