American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $374.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Realty Investors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

