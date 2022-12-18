American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.3% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

Shares of AMT opened at $213.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day moving average of $237.32. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

