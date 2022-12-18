American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Update

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 873,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,714. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.18 and its 200 day moving average is $146.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American Water Works by 18.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

