Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,076.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,076.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,485 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $66,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,413,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $792,713. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 914,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 284,658 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

