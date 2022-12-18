Ampleforth Hits Market Capitalization of $49.76 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $49.76 million and $236,839.15 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00006458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

