Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 1.9% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Shares of ADI opened at $166.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day moving average is $156.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

