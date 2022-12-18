Ankr Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $177.15 million and $8.08 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00015327 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041094 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005963 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00220780 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01804265 USD and is down -11.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $15,828,260.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

