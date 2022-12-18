Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Up 18.3% in November

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,762,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,429. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.46.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 134.33%.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

