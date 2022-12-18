ApeCoin (APE) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00020845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.26 billion and $88.52 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ApeCoin Token Profile

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,250,000 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

