API3 (API3) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $73.81 Million

API3 (API3) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One API3 token can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00007114 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $73.81 million and $3.41 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

API3 Profile

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

