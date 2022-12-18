Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AFT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 95,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.