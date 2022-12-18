Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE AFT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 95,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.20.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.