Aragon Price Tops $1.85 on Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Aragon has a total market cap of $79.85 million and $5.56 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00011036 BTC on major exchanges.
Aragon Token Profile
Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.
Buying and Selling Aragon
