Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.38.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $61.45.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $1,609,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

