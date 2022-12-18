Ardor Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $66.72 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00071157 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00052578 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008175 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022119 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004267 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000218 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
