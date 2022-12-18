Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 239,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

AGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Argan from €104.00 ($109.47) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Argan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Argan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after buying an additional 29,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Argan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Argan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after buying an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Argan by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 173,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,600. Argan has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $484.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

