Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Short Interest Update

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARIS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 36.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 3.0 %

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $913.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,594.00 and a beta of 2.12. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.00%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

