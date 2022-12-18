Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Short Interest Down 30.3% in November

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,395.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Grady Summers acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares in the company, valued at $834,970.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,395.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,246 shares of company stock valued at $190,203. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 238.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,800,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 1,267,979 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.23. 1,287,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,579. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $285.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.58.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.