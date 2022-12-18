Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN ARMP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 41,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,224. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.64.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 599.52% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Armata Pharmaceuticals
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
