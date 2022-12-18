Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 41,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,224. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 599.52% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.