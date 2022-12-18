Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Short Interest Update

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

APAM stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. 784,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.