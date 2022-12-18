Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) PT Raised to C$0.75

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$0.65 to C$0.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Ascot Resources Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of AOTVF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascot Resources (AOTVF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.