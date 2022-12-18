Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) PT Raised to C$0.75

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$0.65 to C$0.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Ascot Resources Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of AOTVF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

