ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ASE Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

ASE Technology stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.39. 8,792,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,205,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About ASE Technology

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.