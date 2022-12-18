Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AINC opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $164.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.21 million.

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.