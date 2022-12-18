Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Ashford Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:AINC opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
