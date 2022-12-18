AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Decreased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £118 ($144.77) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 118 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26. The company has a market cap of $210.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

