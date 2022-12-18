Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.67.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,226.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Astrotech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,581,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,808.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 714,881 shares of company stock worth $274,940. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Astrotech by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Astrotech by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Astrotech in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Featured Stories

