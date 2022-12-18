Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Astrotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.67.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,226.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Astrotech
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Astrotech by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Astrotech by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Astrotech in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astrotech (ASTC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.