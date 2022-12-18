Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys 10,596 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after acquiring an additional 443,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $346.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.78. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

