Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $57.48 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $57,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $250.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.90.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

