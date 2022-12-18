Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $91.16 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.9% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.05% of T-Mobile US worth $91,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.90.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.80 and its 200-day moving average is $140.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.