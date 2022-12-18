Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage Price Performance
NYSE:PSTG opened at $28.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.68, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.