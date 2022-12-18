Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.80 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

