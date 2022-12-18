Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes $32.58 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 415,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,583,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

