Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. Atento has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atento by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atento by 548.6% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Atento by 7.8% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Further Reading

