Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Short Interest Down 16.3% in November

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

AAWW opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($1.81). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

