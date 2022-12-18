AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

