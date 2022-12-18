AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 99.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

