Augur Price Reaches $4.84 on Exchanges (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $4.84 or 0.00028907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $53.19 million and $6.57 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Augur Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
